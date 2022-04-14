Stream SAULT’s New Surprise Album AIR

New Music April 14, 2022 7:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Stream SAULT’s New Surprise Album AIR

New Music April 14, 2022 7:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Mysterious UK music collective SAULT only just released their 2021 album NINE 10 months ago. Before that, they’d released four albums in two years, including 2020’s Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise), and 2019’s 7 and 5. Now, after teasing something on their Instagram, SAULT have surprise-released a new project: AIR. It’s available to stream via Bandcamp. You can stream the album below, and/or get the full digital album via Bandcamp’s Name Your Price download.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

7 days ago 0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

2 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby”

2 days ago 0

A Cryptic Robot Has Appeared In The Background Of The Thumbnails On Some Of Shakira’s Music Videos

3 days ago 0
A cryptic robot has appeared in the background of the thumbnails on some of @shakira’s music videos.

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest