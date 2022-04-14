Stream SAULT’s New Surprise Album AIR
Mysterious UK music collective SAULT only just released their 2021 album NINE 10 months ago. Before that, they’d released four albums in two years, including 2020’s Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise), and 2019’s 7 and 5. Now, after teasing something on their Instagram, SAULT have surprise-released a new project: AIR. It’s available to stream via Bandcamp. You can stream the album below, and/or get the full digital album via Bandcamp’s Name Your Price download.