The mysterious and exciting UK collective SAULT have released four albums in the last two years, including 2020’s Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise). Earlier this month, they announced a new full-length album called NINE, which will apparently only be available for the next 99 days. What that effectively means is that it will be on streaming services for only that period of time — presumably, the vinyl and MP3s that are available will not self-destruct.

Speaking of: NINE is out now. You can grab a free download of the album over on their website and it’s also available to purchase on Bandcamp. There are guest spots on the album from Little Simz and Michael Ofo. Listen below.

<a href="https://saultglobal.bandcamp.com/album/nine">'NINE' by SAULT</a>

NINE is out (for now) now.