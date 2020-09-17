Stream SAULT’s New Album Untitled (Rise)

SAULT have just released a new album called UNTITLED (Rise). It’s the mysterious UK group’s fourth album in two years following 2019’s 5 and 7 and this year’s UNTITLED (Black Is), which came out in June. Like its spiritual predecessor, UNTITLED (Rise) is overwhelming and sprawling, though just a little less so at only 15 tracks.

But those tracks have a huge range — there’s smooth and impeccably-constructed soul buildups, jazzy frenetics, and shadowy and cinematic epics. All of the different sounds are electrifying, and they’re all delivered with a steady and considered hand. It’s electric and eclectic and you can dig into it all below.

<a href="https://saultglobal.bandcamp.com/album/untitled-rise" target="_blank">UNTITLED (Rise) by SAULT</a>

Untitled (RISE) is out now.