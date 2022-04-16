Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Debut New Song “Western Wind” At Coachella

Earlier this month, Carly Rae Jepsen started teasing something called “Western Wind,” complete with a dedicated hotline, text updates, and a billboard. Now, Jepsen has debuted “Western Wind” — which is indeed a new single — at Coachella (as predicted by her social media over a year ago).

During her Friday set, Jepsen also performed a span of tracks from her 2019 album Dedicated, 2020’s Dedicated Side B, 2015’s EMOTION, and the one and only “Call Me Maybe.” This was the first time Jepsen played Coachella since 2018.

Watch a snippet of “Western Wind” below.

