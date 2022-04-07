Carly Rae Jepsen Teases ‘Western Wind’

Carly Rae Jepsen is teasing… something! A few days ago, Jepsen posted a map of spots in California, including Coachella, where she’s set to perform. The map is littered with phrases like, “Coming In Like A Western Wind,” “Reminding Me Love That It’s All Connected,” “First Bloom, You Know It’s Spring,” and there’s an x marked at Exit 130 Now, Jepsen has updated her socials with a new photo captioned “First bloom…” and images of a billboard containing the phrase “Western Wind” and a phone number.

When you call the phone number (you can also text it to stay in the loop with Carly updates), you hear a jazzy interlude and the following message from Carly:

Hello. You’ve reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline. Text me here to stay in the loop on all [kinds of] things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven’t even come up with yet. News — no, wait, there will be no news. Sorry. [Chuckles.] But there will be music for sure.

Text or call her maybe at 213-732-3275 to find out what’s going on with Carly. If this is a sign of new music, then it would be her first since 2020’s Dedicated Side B.