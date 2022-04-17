Watch The Ohio State Athletic Band Pay Tribute To Van Halen

News April 17, 2022 4:17 PM By James Rettig
The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band is an offshoot of the Ohio State University Marching Band — who are often referred to as the The Best Damn Band in the Land (TBDBITL) — that features many of the same conductors and members. Yesterday at the Buckeyes’ annual spring game, the Athletic Band paid tribute to Van Halen during the halftime show with a medley featuring four songs: “Runnin’ With The Devil,” “Dreams,” “Panama,” and “Jump.”

The Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to Rush at a game last year.

Watch the Van Halen tribute below.

