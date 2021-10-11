Watch The Ohio State Marching Band’s Impressive Rush Tribute

News October 11, 2021 9:48 AM By Chris DeVille

News October 11, 2021 9:48 AM By Chris DeVille

The Ohio State Marching Band, officially nicknamed The Best Damn Band In The Land (TBDBITL), has been known to pay homage to popular musicians from time to time. They went viral with their Michael Jackson tribute in 2014, and on Saturday, during halftime of the Buckeyes’ 66-17 slaughter of the Maryland Terrapins, the band turned their attention to Rush.

The show consisted of a medley of Rush classics including “Tom Sawyer,” “Red Barchetta,” “Fly By Night,” and “Limelight.” Mirroring the oversized drum kit preferred by the late, great Neil Peart, the band reportedly added 20 extra toms and 20 extra cymbals to their percussion arsenal. Visually, they formed into the image of Peart and guitarist Alex Lifeson and spelled out song titles including “2112” and “YYZ.”

On Twitter, the surviving members of Rush shared the performance, commenting, “We’re speechless” and adding some applause emojis. Check out the full 15-minute performance below.

