Last night, Doja Cat played what must be the biggest show of her career thus far — a spot on the Coachella mainstage just before headliners the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. On that stage, Doja put on a huge production with an elaborate set and a whole lot of costumes and choreography. She also threw in a couple of surprises, including a pair of new songs and appearances from collaborators Rico Nasty and Tyga.

Early in her set, Doja debuted “Vegas,” introducing the song by saying that she did it for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming movie Elvis. The track interpolates “Hound Dog” — the Big Mama Thornton version, not the Elvis one — and uses the song for extremely Doja Cat purposes. At the end of the set, Doja also performed a little bit of another new song that may or may not be called “Fucked Up.” While doing that song, Doja yelled, “I brought back Mexican pizza, by the way!” Presumably, that a reference to her whole deal with Taco Bell. Weird flex!

During her performance, Doja also brought out Tyga to perform their collaboration “Juicy” and a very animated Rico Nasty for their much-loved team-up “Tia Tamera.” Watch some videos from her performance below, via Pitchfork.

Here’s “Vegas”:

Here’s that new song:

.@DojaCat closes her #Coachella set by previewing a new unreleased song 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rZEzrHEjCe — Doja Cat Access (@DojaAccess) April 18, 2022

Here’s Doja and Rico Nasty doing “Tia Tamera”:

And here’s Doja and Tyga doing “Juicy”:

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1515915867703283712