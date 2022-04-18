Watch Doja Cat Debut New Song “Vegas” & Perform With Rico Nasty At Coachella

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News April 18, 2022 8:55 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Doja Cat Debut New Song “Vegas” & Perform With Rico Nasty At Coachella

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News April 18, 2022 8:55 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last night, Doja Cat played what must be the biggest show of her career thus far — a spot on the Coachella mainstage just before headliners the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. On that stage, Doja put on a huge production with an elaborate set and a whole lot of costumes and choreography. She also threw in a couple of surprises, including a pair of new songs and appearances from collaborators Rico Nasty and Tyga.

Early in her set, Doja debuted “Vegas,” introducing the song by saying that she did it for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming movie Elvis. The track interpolates “Hound Dog” — the Big Mama Thornton version, not the Elvis one — and uses the song for extremely Doja Cat purposes. At the end of the set, Doja also performed a little bit of another new song that may or may not be called “Fucked Up.” While doing that song, Doja yelled, “I brought back Mexican pizza, by the way!” Presumably, that a reference to her whole deal with Taco Bell. Weird flex!

During her performance, Doja also brought out Tyga to perform their collaboration “Juicy” and a very animated Rico Nasty for their much-loved team-up “Tia Tamera.” Watch some videos from her performance below, via Pitchfork.

Here’s “Vegas”:

Here’s that new song:

Here’s Doja and Rico Nasty doing “Tia Tamera”:

And here’s Doja and Tyga doing “Juicy”:

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1515915867703283712

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

1 day ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

1 day ago 0

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

3 days ago 0

Isaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak For The First Time During Coachella Performance

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

7 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest