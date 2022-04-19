Momma Are Ready To Be A Household Name

Ironically enough, our conversation takes place a couple of weeks after Machine Gun Kelly’s album Mainstream Sellout came out. The entire concept of that record is that MGK is a rockstar, and gets a lot of hate for it: “I heard the feedback, I’m a poser/ With a guitar and a choker,” he shouts on the title track. On one hand this guy is the living, breathing evidence that being a “rockstar” caricature isn’t cool anymore; there’s no charm or intrigue in his reckless behavior, which is often so forced that everyone can see through it, and his music takes no risks to make up for his shitty persona. But Mainstream Sellout lacks the self-awareness that is key to Household Name. In many ways, Momma’s album is almost an accidental parody of Mainstream Sellout. When I bring this up, they laugh at the coincidence but also defend the impact that the former rapper has made in mainstream music. “I definitely think that Gen Z is listening and wants more, like, pop-punk guitar idols to look up to,” Weingarten says. “I don’t know if Machine Gun Kelly necessarily gets my stamp of approval, but I think he does have a big hand in that.”

Speaking of rock stars who’ve permeated the mainstream and inspired Gen Z: When the band unleashed the lead single “Medicine,” a mischievous yet eerie track with hypnotizing deadpan vocals and playful riffs, it gained traction and received recognition from Fall Out Boy icon Pete Wentz, who posted it to his Instagram story. “That was really fucking crazy,” Etta Friedman says, still shocked. Weingarten says: “I remember going out after and I was like, ‘Let’s take shots for Pete Wentz!’ I told the bartender, like, ‘Pete Wentz just posted my band.’ She was like, ‘Okay…'”

Along with getting approved by the emo hero, Momma also just got home from a tour with rising sensations Wet Leg. This lineup makes a lot of sense; while Momma kick off their facetious journey to create mayhem in the rock and roll world, Wet Leg seem to be in the middle of doing that same thing, almost by accident, with their viral hit “Chaise Lounge.” (Wet Leg’s album just debuted at #1 in their native England with the second biggest first-week numbers of the year so far.) “It was kind of like our first big-boy tour,” Weingarten says, explaining that they’d only really performed DIY shows before. This time they had laminates, and they learned a lot about what life is like on bigger stages: “Don’t lose your laminate. Don’t post pictures of your laminate,” Friedman lists.

About the latter, Weingarten explains, “It’s a general rule that you’re not supposed to do that… like at all. I think we did not know.”

“Well, no one told us,” Friedman reasons. “So yeah, we fucked up a little.”

But Momma are not so interested in following rules, anyway. Despite starting out by making a blueprint of influential rock records, they reject the proposition that there’s a formula that goes into a good rock song. “I feel like it’s attitude or vibe over formula usually,” Ritch contemplates. Weingarten adds: “I think just not overthinking it and making sure that it’s genuine in some way. It doesn’t matter if it’s the same three chords all the way through, like most great rock songs are, just as long as it feels purposeful and honest,” she pauses to laugh, and then mumbles, “Fucking corny…” But Ritch agrees: “It’s really easy to tell if you’re faking with a rock song, more than other genres for some reason.”

“I think that’s the point of rock though,” Weingarten theorizes, “is that there’s no formula. There are so many different rock songs that appeal to so many different people. My boyfriend plays guitar, and he’s the one that’s shredding in the car to weird My Bloody Valentine songs. And I’m like, ‘This doesn’t have a hook, so I can’t listen to it.’ But then I’m the one that’s like, ‘I love this 2-minute-40-second Pixies song because it’s really catchy and it’s the same chords all the way through.’ It’s different for everyone.” She pauses to laugh again, knowing what she says next is going to be corny, but saying it anyway: “And that’s the beauty of it.” That’s the beauty of Household Name as well. By incorporating elements from a myriad of acts, from Nirvana and Veruca Salt to Pavement and Liz Phair, there is something on the album for all rock fans. Whether or not it miraculously charts at #1 and turns them into stars, it proves the persistence of rock with or without glamor and celebrity.