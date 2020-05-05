Momma – “Habitat”

Next month, Momma are releasing their sophomore album, Two Of Me. The band has shared two singles from it so far, “Double Dare” and “Biohazard,” and today they’re sharing another one, “Habitat,” a loping and burnt-out five-minute song in which the two of them yearn for something more stable, a habitat to call their own. “High on the plains, I want it/ A dream of golden rays, I want it/ Habitat, I want it,” they intone in the chorus, before the song descends into a squawking mess of feedback and crashing drums.

Here’s the band’s statement on the track:

We wanted this song to be the grand opus of the record – a culmination of the drama that happens throughout. Inspired by ‘Eldorado’ by Electric Light Orchestra, ‘Habitat’ is written from the perspective of someone who comes to accept their place in The Bug House. The lyrics were inspired by the time we took shrooms together and decided that ‘being alone with each other is like being alone with ourselves.’ It is about being at peace with your environment, and finding calm in an altered state.

Listen below.

Two Of Me is out 6/5 via Danger Collective Records.