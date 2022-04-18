Watch A Metal Salute To ’90s Fox Kids’ Cartoon Themes

New Music April 18, 2022 12:38 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch A Metal Salute To ’90s Fox Kids’ Cartoon Themes

New Music April 18, 2022 12:38 PM By Tom Breihan
0

We at Stereogum are big fans of Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night, in which different metal and punk musicians get together remotely to cover classic songs. Jordan Olds, a comedian by trade, always takes part in those covers. Every once in a while, they become solo projects. Last Halloween, for instance, Olds played a medley of themes from John Carpenter movies. Today, he’s followed that one with a salute to the Fox Kids cartoon programming of the ’90s.

If you’re a person of a certain age, then there’s a good chance you remember those ’90s cartoons with some fondness. Those shows ruled! The Tick? Beast Wars: Transformers? And a lot of them had extremely memorable theme songs — theme songs with translate pretty well into metal. Jordan Olds’ tribute starts off the only way it could: With him playing the fire-ass riff from the X-Men show. It then goes on to salute Bobby’s World, Spider-Man, and Power Rangers Turbo, among others. Dive into the nostalgia below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

1 day ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

1 day ago 0

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

3 days ago 0

Isaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak For The First Time During Coachella Performance

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

7 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest