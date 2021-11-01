The New York comedian Jordan Olds is the man behind the video series Two Minutes To Late Night, and he plays the show’s corpse-painted host Gwarsenio Hall. During the pandemic, Olds has taken part in dozens of remotely-recorded all-star cover versions; in the past few weeks, he’s given us awesome tributes to Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Mountain, and Ink & Dagger, roping in some of today’s finest punk and metal musicians in the process. But yesterday, for Halloween, Olds offered up a special treat. Olds gave his own salute to John Carpenter, and he did it on his own.

John Carpenter is one of the all-time great horror directors, and since he scored most of his own films, he’s also one of the all-time great horror film-score composers. (Carpenter has got to be the best horror film-score composer, right? Does he even have any competition there? Goblin and Harry Manfredini and a whole lot of other people are great, but Carpenter is on a whole other level.) In recent years, Carpenter, retired from directing, has essentially become a full-time musician. Working with his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies, John Carpenter just scored the two most recent Halloween sequels; he’s kept his sonic signature on the franchise that he originated.

In the latest Two Minutes To Late Night video, Jordan Olds plays all the instruments, putting together a hard-hitting medley of themes from Carpenter classics like Christine, Big Trouble In Little China, Escape From New York, and of course Halloween. As a special bonus, Olds also dresses up like a bunch of characters from those films, which means we get several different Kurt Russell mullet wigs. This video rules, and you can watch it below.

