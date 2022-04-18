Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

Kendrick Lamar has finally announced his new album, more than five years after the release of DAMN. Or should I say oklama has announced a new album? When Kendrick teased his “final TDE album” last summer, he signed the note “oklama,” and it was posted to oklama.com. Now the same site has shared a press release “from the desk of oklama” through “his company pgLang” announcing the release of the new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13. That’s less than a month from now! That’s great!

According to the press release, “all factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.” Meanwhile Kendrick’s Twitter account linked to the announcement while quoting another tweet from Feb. 13 that reads “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired.” So I guess he’s now the artist formerly known as Kendrick Lamar? Or maybe, as one sage commenter below suggests, the tweet was quoted as a joke to prove Kendrick has not in fact retired? Or both? Who cares about the details as long as his rapping is as stellar as it was on those Baby Keem songs.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out 5/13 on TDE. For what it’s worth, the Black Panther soundtrack was a really good batch of Kendrick Lamar music even if it wasn’t technically a Kendrick Lamar album.