Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

New Music August 27, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

New Music August 27, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

We’ve been in a Kendrick Lamar drought these last few years. Few features, little news. But last week Lamar returned with a note which said that he’s not ready to drop his new album but that he has indeed been working on it. He also said that his upcoming album would be his last with his long-time label TDE. So there’s no new Kendrick Lamar music of his own on the immediate horizon, but he has come out of hiding for his cousin Baby Keem. Today, Baby Keem is releasing a new single called “Family Ties” that features a guest spot from Lamar. Listen to it below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It On The Rain”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

    2 hours ago

    Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Turnstile Glow On

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest