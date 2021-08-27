Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
We’ve been in a Kendrick Lamar drought these last few years. Few features, little news. But last week Lamar returned with a note which said that he’s not ready to drop his new album but that he has indeed been working on it. He also said that his upcoming album would be his last with his long-time label TDE. So there’s no new Kendrick Lamar music of his own on the immediate horizon, but he has come out of hiding for his cousin Baby Keem. Today, Baby Keem is releasing a new single called “Family Ties” that features a guest spot from Lamar. Listen to it below.