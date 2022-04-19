In August of last year, all the members of Chromatics aside from Johnny Jewel announced that the band was finished. Then, in December, former Chromatics vocalist Ruth Radelet reappeared with a solo single — a cover of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight.” Today, she’s returned with a new song of her own.

Radelet’s new single is called “Crimes.” “‘Crimesʼ is about the pursuit of success at the expense of oneʼs integrity, and the exploitation of others in order to get ahead,” she said in a statement. “Itʼs about the price we pay for our choices, and whether or not itʼs worth it. The question, ʻIs it easy to start over?ʼ can be interpreted in two ways — itʼs meant to ask how it feels to continually reinvent yourself until you lose sight of who you are. It also asks how hard it would be to walk away from it all.”

One can imagine that after whatever complications Radelet experienced in Chromatics, that all makes “Crimes” a fitting premise for starting her new chapter. Check it out below.