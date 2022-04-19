The last time Hot Chip released an album was in 2019, when they unveiled the great A Bath Full Of Ecstasy. Various members have popped up here and there since, and the group recently collaborated with Ibibio Sound Machine on their new album Electricity. Now, Hot Chip are returning with their own new collection. It’s called Freakout/Release, and it’s out in August.

To make their new album, Hot Chip convened in their new Relax & Enjoy Studio, which Al Doyle finished putting together during the first year of the pandemic. Inspired by their cover of “Sabotage,” the band was trying to capture their live sound in the studio. “By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly,” Alexis Taylor said in a statement. Apparently the album is a bit darker lyrically, however, with Joe Goddard adding: “We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways. There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.”

Along with the announcement, Hot Chip have shared lead single “Down,” which was the first song they worked on for Freakout/Release. It’s a funky track built on a sample from Universal Togetherness Band’s “More Than Enough.” It also comes with a video directed by Douglas Hart and Pulp’s Steve Mackey. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Down”

02 “Eleanor”

03 “Freakout/Release”

04 “Broken”

05 “Not Alone”

06 “Hard To Be Funky” (Feat. Lou Hayter)

07 “Time”

08 “Miss The Blues”

09 “The Evil That Men Do” (Feat. Cadence Weapon)

10 “Guilty”

11 “Out Of My Depth”

TOUR DATES:

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/22 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

04/30 – Amphitheater Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/07 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pulso GNP Festival

05/09 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

06/03 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Junction 1 Summer Series

06/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ Forbidden Fruit

07/08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Cruilla

07/15 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/16 – Clitheroe, UK @ Beat Herder

08/06 – Norfolk, UK @ Wide Skies & Butterflies

09/02 – Malaga, Spain @ Cala Mijas Festival

09/21 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

09/22 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

09/23 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

09/24 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

10/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

10/02 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

10/03 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB Ballroom

10/05 – Utrecht, The Netherlands @ Tivoli Ronda

10/08 – Paris, France @ Olympia

Freakout/Release is out 8/19 via Domino. Pre-order it here.