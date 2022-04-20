At the beginning of 2021, the bug-eyed Swedish post-punk outfit Viagra Boys returned with their sophomore album Welfare Jazz. When I interviewed frontman Sebastian Murphy at the time, he alluded to the fact that they already had another album pretty much ready to go. While it mutated a bit from that point, that album is now on its way. Viagra Boys’ third album is called Cave World, and it’s out in July.

After completing what could’ve been their third collection, the band let it all “marinate for a while” and then decided to re-record everything, resulting in an album that bears some of the original music but otherwise transformed. Murphy ended up writing about evolution and, as a press release puts it, “the misconception… that humanity is moving forward.” “I just wrote down, ‘Who is the true ape?'” he explained in a statement. “People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?”

Along with the announcement, the band has also shared lead single “Ain’t No Thief,” which they’d debuted live on recent tour dates. It comes with a video directed by SNASK, featuring Murphy as an Evangelical preacher. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Baby Criminal”

02 “Cave Hole”

03 “Troglodyte”

04 “Punk Rock Loser”

05 “Creepy Crawlers”

06 “The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis”

07 “Globe Earth”

08 “Ain’t No Thief”

09 “Big Boy”

10 “ADD”

11 “Human Error”

12 “Return To Monke”

Cave World is out 7/8 via YEAR0001.