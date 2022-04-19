In a week and a half, the theatrical Philly underground metal band Devil Master will release their much-anticipated new album Ecstasies of Never Ending Night. The band recorded the album live to analog tape with Blood Incantation producer Pete deBoer, and it includes the drumming talents of Devil Master’s newest member, the Power Trip/Iron Age member Chris Ulsh, now known as Festering Terror In Deepest Catacomb. We’ve already posted the early singles “Acid Black Mass” and “The Vigour Of Evil,” and both of them rock. Today, Devil Master have shared a third rager called “Shrines In Cinder.”

“Shrines In Cinder” is another dark, murky ripper that sounds draws on Japanese hardcore as much as classic death metal and black metal. The track built on scrambling, scratching riffage, and it sounds warped and queasy, but it’s also fully focused. When this band locks in on a heavy riff, as they do near the end of the song, they sound like they’re ready to take your head off. Devil Master recently announced a few live shows, including three arena dates opening for My Chemical Romance. Below, listen to “Shrines In Cinder” and check out the band’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

4/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

4/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

5/12 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Fest

5/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

8/29 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

9/27 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center *

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

* with My Chemical Romance

Ecstasies of Never Ending Night is out 4/29 on Relapse.