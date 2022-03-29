Next month, the awesomely theatrical Philly metal-punk band Devil Master will release their new LP Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2019 debut Satan Spits On Children Of Light the new album once again finds the band wallowing in the aesthetics of different underground metal and hardcore scenes from the ’80s. They recorded it live to tape with Blood Incantation producer Pete deBoer, and it features their newest member, the Power Trip/Iron Age/Mammoth Grinder drummer Chris Ulsh. (For Devil Master purposes, Ulsh will now be known as Festering Terror In Deepest Catacomb.)

After sharing the early single “Acid Black Mass,” Devil Master have now come back with their new song “The Vigour Of Evil.” It’s another hissing, bruising stomper full of nasty riffs and vocals that make you flash back to the worst indigestion of your life. In director Hayden Hall‘s video, the band, decked out in all their finery, bashes the song out in a pink-lit room full of candelabras. They look cool as fuck. Watch it below.

Ecstasies of Never Ending Night is out 4/29 on Relapse. This summer, Devil Master will open three of My Chemical Romance’s arena shows, which should be wild.