Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

Last year, Kid Cudi and Kanye West had a public falling out over West’s behavior in response to the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The former Kids See Ghosts collaborators are still not on good terms. This Friday, Pusha T is releasing his new album, It’s Almost Dry, and it was executive produced by Ye and Pharrell Williams. Kid Cudi is featured on a track called “Rock N Roll” alongside Ye, and Cudi took to Twitter today to clarify that it will be the last song he makes with Kanye West.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote in the tweet. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott”

It’s Almost Dry is out this Friday (4/22) — you can watch the recently-released album trailer here. Pusha T also just shared the album’s tracklist:

