Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News April 19, 2022 11:01 AM By James Rettig
0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News April 19, 2022 11:01 AM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Kid Cudi and Kanye West had a public falling out over West’s behavior in response to the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The former Kids See Ghosts collaborators are still not on good terms. This Friday, Pusha T is releasing his new album, It’s Almost Dry, and it was executive produced by Ye and Pharrell Williams. Kid Cudi is featured on a track called “Rock N Roll” alongside Ye, and Cudi took to Twitter today to clarify that it will be the last song he makes with Kanye West.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote in the tweet. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott”

https://twitter.com/KidCudi/status/1516411948916744195

It’s Almost Dry is out this Friday (4/22) — you can watch the recently-released album trailer here. Pusha T also just shared the album’s tracklist:

https://twitter.com/PUSHA_T/status/1516444092724568070

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

1 day ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Watch New Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Perform Live In Seattle

1 day ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

14 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest