Kanye West Falls Out With Kid Cudi Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West announced in a post on Instagram that his Kids See Ghosts collaborator Kid Cudi will not be on the upcoming Donda 2 because of his friendship with Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” he wrote.

“We all speak in Billie language now,” he added, referencing Billie Eilish. Kanye has demanded that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott after she stopped a recent show to find an inhaler for a fan who was having trouble breathing and said, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” which some have interpreted as reference to Travis Scott continuing to perform while people died in the audience at his Astroworld festival last fall. (Eilish’s response: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”)

In response to Kanye’s Instagram note, Cudi commented: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣 everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for brother.”

He also tweeted: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE”