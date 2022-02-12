Kanye West Falls Out With Kid Cudi Over Pete Davidson Friendship
Kanye West announced in a post on Instagram that his Kids See Ghosts collaborator Kid Cudi will not be on the upcoming Donda 2 because of his friendship with Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” he wrote.
“We all speak in Billie language now,” he added, referencing Billie Eilish. Kanye has demanded that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott after she stopped a recent show to find an inhaler for a fan who was having trouble breathing and said, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” which some have interpreted as reference to Travis Scott continuing to perform while people died in the audience at his Astroworld festival last fall. (Eilish’s response: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”)
In response to Kanye’s Instagram note, Cudi commented: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣 everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for brother.”
He also tweeted: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE”
Donda 2, executive produced by Future, is supposed to come out 2/22. Kanye just announced a listening party event for it in Miami.
In other Ye news, last night he made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Netflix’s new jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy documentary in Los Angeles. That’s where he revealed he turned down $100 million from Apple for Donda.
“I got offered $100 million dollars by Larry Jackson to put Donda on Apple, but I ain’t ever got a meeting with Tim Cook,” Kanye said. “So it ain’t about the money. It’s about our power, and our respect, collectively.” (Kanye has been trying, unsuccessfully, to meet with Tim Cook for years.)
Kanye also spoke about cancel culture (of course), referencing DaBaby and Kobe Bryant. “I got my man DaBaby right here,” he said. “People try to cancel us. And we all run away from each other. And scatter. We be not talking to each other, not communicating. And that’s why in Black Future Month, we stood up and said we gonna stand next to each other and we ain’t gonna let each other go.”
UPDATE: Day 2. On Super Bowl Sunday, Ye calls Pete Davidson a “dickhead” and “Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend,” and ropes in Machine Gun Kelly. His account is not hacked.