Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott

At her concert Saturday in Atlanta, Billie Eilish stopped the show to find an inhaler for a fan who was having trouble breathing. “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish told the crowd at State Farm Arena, which some have interpreted as a reference to Travis Scott continuing to perform while people died in the audience at his Astroworld festival last fall.

Those interpreting Eilish’s comments as a diss include Scott’s pal Kanye West, who is scheduled to co-headline Coachella with Eilish this spring. In an Instagram message today, the man now known as Ye called for Eilish to apologize to Scott, adding that Scott will be with him at Coachella “but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.” Here’s Kanye’s full message, which appeared with a screenshot of an article about the perceived diss:

COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM

If Kanye drops out of Coachella over this… well, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s dropped out of Coachella.

UPDATE: Billie has responded with a simple comment on Kanye’s Instagram: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”