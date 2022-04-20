Last month, Sophie Allison announced a new Soccer Mommy album called Sometimes, Forever. The album comes with an intriguing twist: Oneohtrix Point Never produced the whole thing. Lead single “Shotgun” was a promising first glimpse of that collaboration, landing on our favorite songs list that week. Today, Allison is back with another one.

The latest from Sometimes, Forever is called “Unholy Affliction.” Compared to “Shotgun,” you can really hear the combination of Soccer Mommy and OPN on this track. While Soccer Mommy’s never been a stranger to ’90s influences, “Unholy Affliction,” at various points, can recall the darker and more electronic-tinged corners of the decade — hints of NIN, Portishead, Garbage, that kind of vibe.

Check it out below.

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.