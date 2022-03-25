02

Remember last year when Fontaines D.C. said there were “definitely a couple disco tracks” on their then-mysterious forthcoming third album? We probably all should’ve known that was about as much of a feint as the idea that the heaving, darkened A Hero’s Death was dominated by Beach Boys-isms. But it wasn’t a complete lie. Even as each preview of Skinty Fia has found the band doing something entirely different, its title track is a head-spinner. Suddenly here are Fontaines, over a programmed beat and warped sound effects, brooding and snarling their way through the night once more but moving in a completely different way than we’ve ever heard them.



It’s hard to say what “Skinty Fia” even reminds me of — it’s sort of reminiscent of that late ’90s moment when some Britpop bands were starting to mess around with electronica a bit. It finds Grian Chatten striking a balance between droning zone-out and laconic cool, the same way the song itself blends a slithering swagger with shadowy emotional textures. Across three albums, Fontaines have already pushed their sound in plenty of different directions, and Skinty Fia may boast more experiments than either of its predecessors. Who knows if they’d push further in this direction over the years, but for now — holy shit. It’s one of those “Where did this come from!?” tracks that quickly starts to feel like an essential entry in a band’s discography. —Ryan