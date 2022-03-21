Fontaines D.C. – “Skinty Fia”

Polocho

New Music March 21, 2022 2:11 PM By James Rettig
0

Fontaines D.C. – “Skinty Fia”

Polocho

New Music March 21, 2022 2:11 PM By James Rettig
0

Next month, the Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. are releasing their third album, Skinty Fia, the follow-up to 2020’s A Hero’s Death. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Jackie Down The Line” and “I Love You” and today the band are sharing the album’s shadowy and mumbling title track, which comes attached to a music video directed by Hugh Mulhern.

Over the past week, Fontaines have covered U2 and the Cure.

Listen to “Skinty Fia” below.

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

4 days ago 0

Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing A Cannibal Corpse Shirt

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Take A Bow”

4 days ago 0

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest