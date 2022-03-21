Next month, the Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. are releasing their third album, Skinty Fia, the follow-up to 2020’s A Hero’s Death. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Jackie Down The Line” and “I Love You” and today the band are sharing the album’s shadowy and mumbling title track, which comes attached to a music video directed by Hugh Mulhern.

Over the past week, Fontaines have covered U2 and the Cure.

Listen to “Skinty Fia” below.

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan Records.