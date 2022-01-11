Fontaines D.C. – “Jackie Down The Line”
Over the course of 2019 and 2020, Fontaines D.C. became one of the most ascendant rock bands in recent memory based on the strength of their first two albums, Dogrel and A Hero’s Death. The band’s been prolific through their early years, and have already been teasing a third album for a little while. It’s called Skinty Fia, and it’s out in April — making it the group’s third album in as many years.
The phrase “skinty fia” is Irish, translating to “the damnation of the deer.” The title and cover art are both references to the extinct Irish giant deer, with a press release alluding to the idea that the band seized on the symbol for an album that meditates on their Irish identity. Obviously that’s always been a major factor with Fontaines, from the snapshots of a fading, older version of Dublin on Dogrel to the bleary absence of home on A Hero’s Death. The difference with Skinty Fia is that it was the first album made after the band had all moved out of Ireland, looking back from the outside.
Along with the announcement, Fontaines D.C. have shared a lead single called “Jackie Down The Line.” It finds them in a looser form than on much of A Hero’s Death. While the song still has that album’s hazier, rainier atmosphere, it’s also a brisk piece of jangle rock. It comes with a video directed by Hugh Mulhern. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “In ár gCroíthe go deo”
02 “Big Shot”
03 “How Cold Love Is”
04 “Jackie Down The Line”
05 “Bloomsday”
06 “Roman Holiday”
07 “The Couple Across The Way”
08 “Skinty Fia”
09 “I Love You”
10 “Nabokov”
TOUR DATES:
03/20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
03/21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
03/23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
03/24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
03/25 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
03/27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
03/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
03/29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
03/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
04/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
04/02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
04/04 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
04/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
04/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
04/09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
04/10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
04/11 – Paris, France @ Olympia
04/21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
07/14-07/17 – Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
08/12-08/14 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/19-08/20 – Creuse, France @ Check In Party
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan.