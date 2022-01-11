Over the course of 2019 and 2020, Fontaines D.C. became one of the most ascendant rock bands in recent memory based on the strength of their first two albums, Dogrel and A Hero’s Death. The band’s been prolific through their early years, and have already been teasing a third album for a little while. It’s called Skinty Fia, and it’s out in April — making it the group’s third album in as many years.

The phrase “skinty fia” is Irish, translating to “the damnation of the deer.” The title and cover art are both references to the extinct Irish giant deer, with a press release alluding to the idea that the band seized on the symbol for an album that meditates on their Irish identity. Obviously that’s always been a major factor with Fontaines, from the snapshots of a fading, older version of Dublin on Dogrel to the bleary absence of home on A Hero’s Death. The difference with Skinty Fia is that it was the first album made after the band had all moved out of Ireland, looking back from the outside.

Along with the announcement, Fontaines D.C. have shared a lead single called “Jackie Down The Line.” It finds them in a looser form than on much of A Hero’s Death. While the song still has that album’s hazier, rainier atmosphere, it’s also a brisk piece of jangle rock. It comes with a video directed by Hugh Mulhern. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In ár gCroíthe go deo”

02 “Big Shot”

03 “How Cold Love Is”

04 “Jackie Down The Line”

05 “Bloomsday”

06 “Roman Holiday”

07 “The Couple Across The Way”

08 “Skinty Fia”

09 “I Love You”

10 “Nabokov”

TOUR DATES:

03/20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

03/21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

03/23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

03/24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

03/25 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

03/27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

03/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

03/29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

03/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

04/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

04/02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

04/04 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

04/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

04/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

04/09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

04/10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

04/11 – Paris, France @ Olympia

04/21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

07/14-07/17 – Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues

08/12-08/14 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

08/19-08/20 – Creuse, France @ Check In Party

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan.