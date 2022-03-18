Watch Fontaines D.C. Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” In Dublin
Everyone’s covering the Cure it seems — in the same week that Chvrches brought out their cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” with Robert Smith, now Fontaines D.C. are covering “Just Like Heaven” during their livestreamed St. Patrick’s Day set in partnership with Jameson in Dublin.
Ireland’s post-punkers are currently getting ready to release their new album Skinty Fia, which is out next month. They also recently released a cover of U2’s “One” in addition to album singles “Jackie Down The Line” and “I Love You.” Watch the band’s Cure cover below, and many thanks to Shawn F. for the tip.
TOURDATES:
03/20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
03/21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
03/23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]
03/24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
03/25 – Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
03/27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
03/28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda
03/30 – Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B
03/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
04/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
04/02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
04/04 – Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
04/05 – Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij
04/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]
04/08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix [SOLD OUT]
04/09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
04/10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
04/11 – Paris, France @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]
04/21 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]
04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]
04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]
04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
04/29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
06/07 – Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini
06/08 – Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival
06/10 – Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch
06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds
06/13 – Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
06/15 – Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave
06/17 – Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
06/20 – Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
06/29 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
06/30 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
07/03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
07/06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival
07/09 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT
07/14 – Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/15 – London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
07/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
07/18 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
07/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]
07/21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]
07/24 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
08/11 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
08/16 – Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica
08/19 – Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party
08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert
08/23 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn
08/25 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
08/27 – Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival
09/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
02/01 – Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
02/02 – Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid
02/07 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
02/08 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum
The new Fontaines’ album Skinty Fia is out 4/22 on Partisan.