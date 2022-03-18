Watch Fontaines D.C. Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” In Dublin

Everyone’s covering the Cure it seems — in the same week that Chvrches brought out their cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” with Robert Smith, now Fontaines D.C. are covering “Just Like Heaven” during their livestreamed St. Patrick’s Day set in partnership with Jameson in Dublin.

Ireland’s post-punkers are currently getting ready to release their new album Skinty Fia, which is out next month. They also recently released a cover of U2’s “One” in addition to album singles “Jackie Down The Line” and “I Love You.” Watch the band’s Cure cover below, and many thanks to Shawn F. for the tip.

TOURDATES:

03/20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

03/21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

03/23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]

03/24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

03/25 – Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

03/27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

03/28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda

03/30 – Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

03/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

04/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

04/02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

04/04 – Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

04/05 – Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

04/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]

04/08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix [SOLD OUT]

04/09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

04/10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

04/11 – Paris, France @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]

04/21 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]

04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

06/07 – Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini

06/08 – Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

06/10 – Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch

06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds

06/13 – Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

06/15 – Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

06/17 – Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

06/20 – Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

06/29 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

07/03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

07/06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival

07/09 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT

07/14 – Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/15 – London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

07/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

07/18 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

07/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]

07/21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]

07/24 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

08/11 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

08/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

08/16 – Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

08/19 – Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party

08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert

08/23 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn

08/25 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

08/27 – Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

08/28 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

09/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

02/01 – Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

02/02 – Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid

02/07 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

02/08 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum

The new Fontaines’ album Skinty Fia is out 4/22 on Partisan.