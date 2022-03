One of the biggest rock bands out of Ireland today has covered the biggest Irish rock band of all time. For their new Home Session for Apple Music, Fontaines D.C. turned U2’s Achtung Baby hit “One” into a downcast-but-romantic waltz. At the time of publication it does not appear to be fully released in the US yet, but you can hear a good 90-second chunk of it below to get the gist.

The new Fontaines album Skinty Fia is out 4/22 on Partisan.