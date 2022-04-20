Right now, Lorde is touring North America, finally getting a chance to take the songs from her 2021 album Solar Power on the road. This week, Lorde did a two-night stand at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. On Monday night, she sang a stripped-down cover of the recent Rosalía ballad “HENTAI” just before transitioning into her own Melodrama jam “Liability.” Last night, in that same spot on the setlist, Lorde covered a very different song. She took that moment to salute New York heroes the Strokes.

Lorde sat on her onstage escalator thing and sang the Strokes’ “The End Has No End,” which sounds nothing like any actual Lorde songs. She deserves credit, too, for avoiding the most obvious Strokes covers and going for a relative deep cut. “The End Has No End,” a very good song, was the third single from the Strokes’ 2003 sophomore album Room On Fire.

For her version, Lorde radically altered “The End Has No End.” She didn’t rock out at all. Instead, she just sang over a spacey guitar figure. It sounded cool. The Strokes have, of course, played Radio City many times. In a month and a half, Lorde and the Strokes will both play Spain’s Primavera Sound Festival; maybe they’ll sing that song together. Below, watch fan-made footage of Lorde’s cover and the Strokes’ original “The End Has No End” video.