Earlier this month, Lorde finally kicked off her North American tour behind the 2021 album Solar Power. Last night, that tour brought Lorde to New York’s Radio City Music Hall. During her show, Lorde took a moment to salute another pop chameleon. She sang a cover of “HENTAI,” the futuristic ballad from Rosalía’s recent album MOTOMAMI.

Lorde has already made it clear how much she loves MOTOMAMI. In her newsletter last month, Lorde wrote, “I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out, fuck, it’s so good, I gagged when I heard that interpolation of Archangel, Hentai is genius, Sakura… projects like this remind me why I live for pop music — at its best, there’s nothing better.”

At the Radio City show, Lorde sat on an onstage escalator and sang “HENTAI” in Spanish. (I am not in any position to judge the quality of Lorde’s Spanish, but it sounded pretty good to me.) In Lorde’s face, you can see absolute delight; she’s clearly singing a song that she loves. Watch a fan-made video and check out Rosalía’s own “HENTAI” clip below.

Solar Power is out now on Republic. MOTOMAMI is out now on Columbia.