Rosalía is just a few days away from releasing her new album MOTOMAMI, which comes out this Friday. Fresh off of her solo Saturday Night Live performance, the Spanish pop singer has shared a new single and video for “Hentai,” which follows “Chicken Teriyaki,” “SAOKO,” and “La Fama” featuring the Weeknd.

A sonic departure from “Chicken Teriyaki” and “SAOKO,” which were super reggaeton-heavy, “Hentai” is more of a minimalist ballad, pairing Rosalía’s trilling vocals with jazz-bar piano plinks. Near the end, a shuddering, rat-tat-tat rhythm punches through the keys. Listen and watch below.

MOTOMAMI is out 3/18 on Columbia.