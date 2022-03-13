Watch Rosalía Perform “Chicken Teriyaki” And “La Fama” On Saturday Night Live

Watch Rosalía Perform “Chicken Teriyaki” And “La Fama” On Saturday Night Live

News March 13, 2022 9:57 AM By James Rettig
Rosalía was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, right ahead of the release of her new album MOTOMAMI, which comes out this Friday. She performed two singles from it, “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama,” though the latter’s guest star the Weeknd was not there. It was Rosalía’s solo SNL debut, though she appeared last year to perform with Bad Bunny. Watch below.

Zoë Kravitz was this week’s Saturday Night Live host, and she participated in a sketch alongside Bowen Yang about a marching band version of “Don’t Stop Believin'”:

