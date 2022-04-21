Flasher – “Love Is Yours”

Last month, Flasher announced a new album, Love Is Yours, the band’s first since their 2018 debut. Its lead single “Sideways” was the first that Taylor Mulitz and Emma Baker presented from the group as a duo, and it was groovier and more chilled-out than what’s come before. Today, they’re back with the album’s second single, title track “Love Is Yours.”

“‘Love Is Yours’ is about the roller-coaster highs and lows of a long-term relationship—the kind where a conversation can feel like a tripwire, with subtextual clues that offer the promise of reward if correctly decoded,” the band said in a statement. The track comes with a Camille Smura-directed music video homage to National Treasure, with Baker playing Nic Cage. Perfect timing for the Cage meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, which hits theaters this weekend.

Check it out below.

Love Is Yours is out 6/17 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

