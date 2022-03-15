Flasher – “Sideways”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Flasher, who released one of 2018’s very best albums with their debut full-length Constant Image. In that time, the band itself has gone through some changes. Flasher is now a duo made up of Taylor Mulitz, who relocated to Los Angeles, and Emma Baker, who is still based in Washington, DC. (Bassist Daniel Saperstein left the group.) And today they’re announcing their sophomore album, Love Is Yours, which will be out in June.

They’ve also shared the album’s lead single, the smooth and tangled “Sideways.” “Lyrically this song uses metaphors about driving as a means of escape/reflection,” Mulitz said in a statement. “I’ve found that a lot of self reflection and big realizations come to surface during the course of a long drive where I’m forced to sit with my own thoughts (which is where the idea for the racing video came from).” Said video was directed by Camille Smura, and sees Mulitz and Baker speeding through the desert.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I Saw You”
02 “Love Is Yours”
03 “Little Things”
04 “Nothing”
05 “Spell It Out”
06 “Still Life”
07 “All Day Long”
08 “I’m Better”
09 “Sideways”
10 “Pink”
11 “Damage”
12 “Dial Up”
13 “Tangerine”

TOUR DATES:
06/17 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
06/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/20 Richmond, VA @ The Camel
06/21 Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)
06/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
06/23 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
06/24 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
06/25 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
06/27 Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
06/28 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/29 Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
06/30 Boston, MA @ Sonia’s
07/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Love Is Yours is out 6/17 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Will Matsuda

