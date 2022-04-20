Strand Of Oaks leader Timothy Showalter is in the new season of the FX show Mayans M.C., which is a spinoff of Sons Of Anarchy. Showalter announced his involvement in an Instagram post — the fourth season premiered last night.

“HUGE LIFE NEWS! I’M ON A TV SHOW!!! It’s been one the greatest honors of my life joining the cast of [Mayans M.C.],” Showalter wrote in his post. “I play Hoosier a member of Sons of Anarchy. The entire cast and crew has welcomed me in like family.” He goes on to thank series co-creator Elgin James “for giving me a chance and mentoring me these past few months” and star J.D. Pardo “for being one of the most kind and inspiring humans I’ve ever met.”

You can catch Showalter playing a biker in the rest of the season, which airs on Tuesday nights on FX and is on Hulu the next day. Strand Of Oaks’ most recent album, In Heaven, came out last year.