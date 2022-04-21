Editrix – “One Truck Gone”

Early last year, Editrix made their raucous debut with Tell Me I’m Bad. Today, the trio — which is made up of Wendy Eisenberg, Steve Cameron, and Josh Daniel — are announcing its follow-up, Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell, which is out in June. Lead single “One Truck Gone” is tightly coiled and tense, with Eisenberg’s magnetic melodies at the center. “This song fell out of us in a period of intense rehearsing and writing,” they said in a statement, continuing:

I was dealing with what felt like total rejection from one of my social worlds, and thinking about what makes one thing appear replaceable or upgradable and another thing permanent or desirable. It seems to me that some people are totally down to drop whatever nice thing had existed with them if something else comes along that seems more “ideal” to them; others commit to changing with whatever it is they exist with. It’s not a strict binary, but differences between these priorities and approaches, and how they each relate to scarcity myths and austerity politics, affect how people relate to each other, and their things, often heartbreakingly.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Editrix Goes To Hell”

02 “The Hunt”

03 “Queering Ska”

04 “One Truck Gone”

05 “Cowboy”

06 “Hieroglyphics”

07 “Horse Girls”

08 “Gut Project”

09 “I Can Hear It”

10 “Two Questions”

11 “Mythic Victims”

12 “Time Can’t Be Redeemed”

TOUR DATES (w/ Deerhoof):

05/04 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theatre

05/05 Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Plaza

05/06 Portland, ME @ Space

05/07 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell is out 6/3 via Exploding In Sound.