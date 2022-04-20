Greed Worm’s Hell Is Real EP Is Like Being Cannon-Blasted By Sludge

Featuring members of Crowning, Itto, Ikaray, Snuffed, Shrivel Up, and Cloud Cruiser, Chicago’s Greed Worm play a harsh, brutal, violently burly form of music they call “NU-DEATH SLUDGE.” This is insanely heavy and volatile stuff, and on their new Hell Is Real EP they’ve laced it with samples implicitly critiquing such American cultural pillars as capitalism, patriotism, and religion. Opener “Trash Kingdom” begins with crushing, writhing slo-mo ugliness then segues to breathtaking uptempo destruction halfway through. The rest of the project mostly proceeds in kind — though there’s nothing kind about it — with some unexpected detours like the atmospheric intro on “Cold Dead Hands.” Fall headfirst into hell below:

<a href="https://tombtreetapes.bandcamp.com/album/hell-is-real">Hell Is Real by GREED WORM</a>

Hell Is Real is out now on Tomb Tree Tapes. Buy it here.