The term “screamo” used to be as much a derisive put-down as a genre name. But the Chicago band Crowning aren’t afraid of the world; they used to sell fake Supreme shirts with just that word across the chest. One of the members of Crowning is Lowell Shaffer, and he’s also the frontman of the great screamo trio Frail Body. Crowning have been putting out music since 2017, and they’ve already got a series of EPs and splits to their name. Over the weekend, the band released their full-length debut Survival/Sickness. It’s definitely a screamo album — a really good screamo album.

Most of today’s screamo revivalists have harsh, intense takes on the genre, but Crowning are harsher and more intense than most. Survival/Sickness has moments of beauty, but the band mostly goes for frenzy. There’s a lot of metal and noise-rock in their sound, and they’re not too distant musically from peers like Portrayal Of Guilt. They also pack a lot of action in. The eight songs on Survival/Sickness whip by in 18 minutes, and they do a whole lot of damage in that time. Check out the album below.

Survival/Sickness is out now on Zegema Beach Records.