Editors Add Blanck Mass As Full-Time Member, Share New Song “Heart Attack”

Blanck Mass’ Benjamin John Power has joined Editors as a full-time member after assisting them on their most recent full-length, 2018’s Violence. “Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made,” Power said in a statement. “We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends. Being part of a ‘creative conglomerate’ is something that I haven’t experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures.”

To mark the announcement, Editors have shared a new track, “Heart Attack,” their first since the release of their 2019 compilation Black Gold that featured three new tracks. The band’s Tom Smith describes it as “a song of obsession, about losing yourself in someone, a love song, a morbid love song.”

“Heart Attack” is out now. Blanck Mass’ most recent album was 2021’s In Ferneaux. He also recently composed the score for Ted K.