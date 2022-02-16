Blanck Mass – “Montana (Main Theme)”

0

Blanck Mass — the project of Benjamin John Power, formerly(?) one-half of Fuck Buttons — composed the score for Ted K, director Tony Stone’s new movie starring Sharlto Copley as the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. The film is coming out this week after premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival last year, and now, after winning the Ivor Novello Award for best original film score for his first film score, the Calm With Horses soundtrack, he’s officially announced his Ted K score and shared the track “Montana (Main Theme).” “I wanted it to feel like an epic,” Power says. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Scroll”
02 “Montana (Main Theme)”
03 “Noise Destroys Something Wonderful”
04 “Pesticides”
05 “Revenge”
06 “ComTech”
07 “Greyhound”
08 “Second Test”
09 “Desecration”
10 “Tell Me Your Heart”
11 “Dark Materials”
12 “Becky’s Theme”
13 “Blue Tunnel”
14 “Manifesto”
15 “Ranger Gary”
16 “At Peace – Freedom Club”
17 “Prophecy”
18 “Skidders”
19 “Montana (Reprise)”

The Ted K OST is out 3/18 (digital) and 6/10 (vinyl) on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

