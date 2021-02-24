Blanck Mass Scores Ted Kaczynski Movie

Blanck Mass is releasing a new album, In Ferneaux, at the end of the week and he’s already got his next project lined up. The musician, real name Benjamin John Power, has scored Ted K, an upcoming film about Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, as Deadline reports. The film will focus on the time Kaczynski spent in his cabin in the Montana mountains writing his diaries. Ted K was directed by Tony Stone, stars Sharlto Copley, and will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month.

Last year, Blanck Mass released his first score for a feature-length film, Calm With Horses. In 2015, he also re-scored the 2013 film The Strange Colour Of Your Body’s Tears.