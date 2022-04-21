There’s only one reason that anyone could plausibly want to watch Fox’s genuinely insane game show The Masked Singer, and that reason is dystopian spectacle. Given all that, last night’s episode might be the best in the show’s history — which is to say the worst. The Masked Singer already gave us the image of Sarah Palin, dressed up as a bear, rapping “Baby Got Back,” and the show’s hosts didn’t seem to have a problem with that. But when Rudy Giuliani popped up on The Masked Singer last night, it was too much even for half of the show’s judging panel.

A few months ago, the news came out that Rudy Giuliani — the former New York mayor who became a raging spokesman for counter-democratic governmental overthrow — would be one of the masked singers on the current season of The Masked Singer and that Robin Thicke and Dr. Ken Jeong, two of the show’s four judges, left the stage in protest. (Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, the other two judges, did not leave.) Last night, the episode aired, and it was even more bugged-out than whatever you pictured in your head.

First off: Giuliani played the Jack-In-The-Box, which looked stupid as fuck and which feels like some kind of allegory. Second: He sang George Thorogood And The Destroyers’ 1982 blues-rocker “Bad To The Bone,” which is accurate but not in the cool way, and he sang it more ineptly than you could ever imagine. The show’s judges evidently guessed that this particular Masked Singer was Robert Duvall, Joe Pesci, Elon Musk, or Al Roker. All of those guesses were absurd. None of them were as absurd as Rudolph Giuliani, right there in his clown suit, claiming that he wanted to do something nice for his granddaughter.

Robin Thicke leaving the stage did not make it to air, but Ken Jeong’s departure is up there. We see him say, “I’m done,” take off his headset, and depart while Giuliani continues to “sing” and while McCarthy and Scherzinger continue to act like this is all such a treat. We also see the studio audience react with some combination of shock, horror, and delight. They also give Giuliani an “awww” when he mentions his granddaughter? And Ken Jeong, usually such an antic figure, seems genuinely shaken? And Nicole Scherzinger still thinks it’s Robert Duvall even after host Nick Cannon says the words “former mayor of New York City.” It’s really a lot. You can watch it below. I apologize deeply.