News February 2, 2022 8:18 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Rudy Giuliani was reportedly unmasked as a contestant during last week’s taping of FOX’s The Masked Singer, prompting judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to leave the stage in protest. According to Deadline, Jeong and Thicke eventually returned to set, while Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed put. Apparently the reveal won’t actually air until next month (the game show’s seventh season premieres March 9).

This is not the first time a controversial politician has competed on The Masked Singer: In 2020, the show came under fire for having Sarah Palin on as a contestant (I don’t watch The Masked Singer, but Deadline says she was the Bear.) No word currently on what costumed character Giuliani will portray, but apparently the upcoming season’s theme is The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. (As opposed to the Good, The Bad, and the Leaky.)

