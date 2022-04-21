Watch Amyl And The Sniffers’ Truly Amazing US TV Debut On Seth Meyers

New Music April 21, 2022 9:46 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Amyl And The Sniffers’ Truly Amazing US TV Debut On Seth Meyers

New Music April 21, 2022 9:46 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last year, the larger-than-life Melbourne punks Amyl And The Sniffers released their excellent sophomore album Comfort To Me. This past weekend, the band played Coachella. They’ll do it again next weekend. In the time between, the band jetted off to New York for their first American television appearance. Seth Meyers, who seems to only book musical guests when he’s personally really into the bands, got Amyl And the Sniffers to roll through and to play their Comfort To Me rager “Hertz,” and the band absolutely fucking ripped it.

For those of us who haven’t yet seen Amyl And The Sniffers live, bandleader Amy Taylor was an absolute revelation on Seth Meyers. Taylor’s got a great rant-bellow, and she sounds awesome on record, but she’s a whole other thing while performing. On Meyers, Taylor dressed like a superhero dominatrix and absolutely owned the camera. Whenever she wasn’t frothing into the mic, she found something cool to do — tough-guy hardcore stomps, hula-hoop winds, tongue-out ugly-faces. She’s got a chaotic energy that comes through even in the context of a late-night performance, and she’s just insanely fun to watch. The song is hard, too. Do yourself a favor and watch the performance below.

Comfort To Me is out now on ATO. The band also just announced a 9/23 show at Terminal 5 in New York, which is good, since almost all their other US shows are sold out.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

3 days ago 0

Greta Van Fleet Singer Acknowledges Appropriating Indigenous Culture

2 days ago 0

Aimee Mann Covers Steely Dan After Getting Dropped From Their Tour

3 days ago 0

Strand Of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter Joins Cast Of FX Show Mayans M.C.

2 days ago 0

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

13 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest