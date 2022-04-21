Last year, the larger-than-life Melbourne punks Amyl And The Sniffers released their excellent sophomore album Comfort To Me. This past weekend, the band played Coachella. They’ll do it again next weekend. In the time between, the band jetted off to New York for their first American television appearance. Seth Meyers, who seems to only book musical guests when he’s personally really into the bands, got Amyl And the Sniffers to roll through and to play their Comfort To Me rager “Hertz,” and the band absolutely fucking ripped it.

For those of us who haven’t yet seen Amyl And The Sniffers live, bandleader Amy Taylor was an absolute revelation on Seth Meyers. Taylor’s got a great rant-bellow, and she sounds awesome on record, but she’s a whole other thing while performing. On Meyers, Taylor dressed like a superhero dominatrix and absolutely owned the camera. Whenever she wasn’t frothing into the mic, she found something cool to do — tough-guy hardcore stomps, hula-hoop winds, tongue-out ugly-faces. She’s got a chaotic energy that comes through even in the context of a late-night performance, and she’s just insanely fun to watch. The song is hard, too. Do yourself a favor and watch the performance below.

Comfort To Me is out now on ATO. The band also just announced a 9/23 show at Terminal 5 in New York, which is good, since almost all their other US shows are sold out.