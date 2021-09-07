Amyl And The Sniffers – “Hertz”

Later this week, Melbourne punks Amyl And The Sniffers will release their fired-up sophomore album Comfort To Me. I have heard it, and I can happily report that it kicks ass. Thus far, the band has shared two advance singles, “Guided By Angels” and “Security.” Today, with the album release looming, they’ve shared another one, the Art Brut-esque “Hertz.”

On “Hertz,” Amyl And The Sniffers leader Amy Taylor bellows over serrated guitars, loudly informing us that she would very much like a romantic-getaway weekend at the beach or the country or perhaps both. There’s a fun contrast between the fantastical, escapist lyrics and the frantic music. In director John Angus Stewart‘s video, Taylor makes that contrast clearer by screaming her lyrics into dudes’ faces. She also caveman-dances across a vast and empty warehouse. She’s fun to watch. Check it out below.

Comfort To Me is out 9/10 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.