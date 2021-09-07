Amyl And The Sniffers – “Hertz”

Jamie Wdziekonski

New Music September 7, 2021 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Amyl And The Sniffers – “Hertz”

Jamie Wdziekonski

New Music September 7, 2021 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this week, Melbourne punks Amyl And The Sniffers will release their fired-up sophomore album Comfort To Me. I have heard it, and I can happily report that it kicks ass. Thus far, the band has shared two advance singles, “Guided By Angels” and “Security.” Today, with the album release looming, they’ve shared another one, the Art Brut-esque “Hertz.”

On “Hertz,” Amyl And The Sniffers leader Amy Taylor bellows over serrated guitars, loudly informing us that she would very much like a romantic-getaway weekend at the beach or the country or perhaps both. There’s a fun contrast between the fantastical, escapist lyrics and the frantic music. In director John Angus Stewart‘s video, Taylor makes that contrast clearer by screaming her lyrics into dudes’ faces. She also caveman-dances across a vast and empty warehouse. She’s fun to watch. Check it out below.

Comfort To Me is out 9/10 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair’s “Opposites Attract”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Stream Drake’s New Album Certified Lover Boy

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Drake Certified Lover Boy

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest