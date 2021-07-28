Amyl And The Sniffers – “Security”

Jamie Wdziekonski

New Music July 28, 2021 4:16 PM By Ryan Leas

Amyl And The Sniffers – “Security”

Jamie Wdziekonski

New Music July 28, 2021 4:16 PM By Ryan Leas

A couple weeks ago, Amyl And The Sniffers announced their sophomore album, Comfort To Me. At the time, they also shared a new single, “Guided By Angels.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Amyl And The Sniffers’ latest is called “Security.” It’s a song that’s already become a fan favorite after being debuted onstage. “Security” is also a propulsive, emphatic song of the sort we’ve come to expect from the band, but also with plenty of catchy and punchy elements. The song comes with a video that depicts frontwoman Amy Taylor dancing in a graveyard.

Check it out below.

Comfort To Me is out 9/10 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Baby Don’t Forget My Number”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “Good Thing”

    19 hours ago

    The Jack Antonoff Conundrum

    2 days ago

    Grimes Plays New Song “About Having To Defeat Azealia Banks When She Tried To Destroy My Life”

    4 days ago

    Kanye Has Moved Into Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish Donda, No Longer Playing Rolling Loud

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest