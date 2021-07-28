Amyl And The Sniffers – “Security”

A couple weeks ago, Amyl And The Sniffers announced their sophomore album, Comfort To Me. At the time, they also shared a new single, “Guided By Angels.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Amyl And The Sniffers’ latest is called “Security.” It’s a song that’s already become a fan favorite after being debuted onstage. “Security” is also a propulsive, emphatic song of the sort we’ve come to expect from the band, but also with plenty of catchy and punchy elements. The song comes with a video that depicts frontwoman Amy Taylor dancing in a graveyard.

Comfort To Me is out 9/10 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.