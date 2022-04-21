Last month, we got some unexpected but welcome news: The great Nashville garage-punkers Be Your Own Pet, who suddenly dissolved in 2008, are getting back together to open a few shows on Jack White’s current arena tour. Be Your Own Pet released two energetic, catchy, hugely promising albums in 2006 and 2008, but they suddenly announced their breakup while in the midst of a UK tour. Later on, director Edgar Wright said that he’d originally asked BYOP to write the songs for Sex Bob-Omb, the fictional band from Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, and that he had to go with Beck after BYOP’s breakup. The news of a Be Your Own Pet reunion came out of nowhere, but it’s on now, and they played their first reunion show last night in New York.

Be Your Own Pet will open for Jack White tonight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and last night’s show was a last-minute warm-up. The band announced a gig at the East Village club Heaven Can Wait yesterday, and they played an 18-song set for a small, packed crowd. A few videos from the show have made their way to the internet, and the band sure looked like they were having a great time. Check out a video and a few photos below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcmUkpOI9B2/

In case there were any doubts, Be Your Own Pet still got it pic.twitter.com/4GiZlp6CSl — Assigned Faygeleh at Birth (@KurtInterrupted) April 21, 2022

You can see a few more videos at this Instagram story, and Brooklyn Vegan has more photos. Be Your Own Pet will play Brooklyn’s Barclays Center tonight, Atlanta’s Tabernacle 4/28, and Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater 4/30. Fingers crossed that we’ll get more after that.