Be Your Own Pet Announce Reunion Shows Opening For Jack White

Nashville indie-sleaze staples Be Your Own Pet only ever released two albums — 2006’s self-titled and 2008’s Get Awkward. After breaking up in 2008, band members Jemima Pearl, Jamin Orrall, Jonas Stein, and John Eatherly went on to various other projects (Jamin Orrall is one half of JEFF The Brotherhood, for example). Now, however, Be Your Own Pet are reuniting for a pair of shows opening for Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour, their first performances together in 14 years.

The Be Your Own Pet announcement comes as part of an extensive list of openers for White’s tour, with each act handling one to three dates. On the North American leg, those performers also include Sugar Tradition, Olivia Jean, Geese, July Talk, Men I Trust, Starcrawler, JD McPherson, Briston Maroney, Chicano Batman, Natalie Bergman, the Afghan Whigs, the Kills, the Backseat Lovers, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Ezra Furman, Cautious Clay, Glove, and one more to be announced. European openers include Chubby & The Gang, Yard Act, SONS, Doctor Victor, Ko Ko Mo, Larkin Poe, Equal Idiots, and Mdou Moctar.

Specifically, Be Your Own Pet will join White at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on April 28 and then at the Ascend Amphitheater in their hometown of Nashville on April 30. Something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve heard from Be Your Own Pet, either.

“I’ve had a Be Your Own Pet-sized hole in my heart for the past 14 years,” Pearl said in a press release. “We shared something life-changing together, so to get to go back and do it again as adults feels like coming home.”

“We are here to have fun and enjoy the good times,” Stein added. “After enough time goes by, the negativity turns into life experience and the positivity grows and turns into more fun and laughter. Be safe and have fun with it!”

TOURDATES:

04/28 – The Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA *

04/30 – Ascend Amphitheater @ Nashville, TN *

* – supporting Jack White