Raavi – “Chorus Girl”
Raavi, the melodically and emotionally charged indie rock project of Raavi Sita, introduced their new It Grows On Trees last month with lead single “Lazy Susan.” Today they’re back with another impressive track, “Chorus Girl.” It’s another ’90s-damaged guitar onslaught with a wildly catchy chorus; it’s easy to imagine a large room full of people shouting in unison, “I’m in hell, I’m in hell!” The song also has a video by Ethan Gabert-Doyon and Max Kolomatsky that uses karaoke imagery to spin a narrative. Watch below.
It Grows On Trees is out 5/13 on Beauty Fool.