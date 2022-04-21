Succession’s Nicholas Braun Developing ’00s Indie Music Series For HBO

Succession‘s Nicholas Braun — aka Cousin Greg — is developing a new series for HBO about ’00s indie music called One For The Road. As Variety reports, Braun and producer Chris Buongiorno (Spider-Man: No Way Home) are working on writing a half-hour series that’s “described as candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s.”

“If anybody wants us to join their band for research please let us know,” Braun wrote in an Instagram post. If you also want to join a 2000s blog, let me know…